They capture Alex Rodríguez, Jennifer López’s ex, partying with an ex-girlfriend of Ben Affleck

Alex Rodríguez, former of Jennifer Lopez was seen hanging out with the ex-girlfriend of Ben affleck, Lindsay Shookus, at her birthday party last Saturday, as revealed in a video obtained by the Page Six portal.

In the clip, Rodriguez, 45, is sitting next to Shookus, 41, in an intimate gathering in the backyard of a house in the Hamptons, while Josh Beckerman, known as the “Foodie Magician,” performs a magical routine. for the guests of the Saturday Night Live production company.

The moment of Shookus and A-Rod’s reunion aroused the interest of social media users as the romance between their respective exes, Affleck and JLo, continues from strength to strength.

However, according to the post, the two are longtime friends and nothing more.

“There is absolutely nothing there. They have only been friends for 15 years, “said a representative of Rodríguez to Page Six this Monday.

The video was first posted on Beckerman’s Instagram Stories; Shookus’s birthday was June 18.

In the video, Shookus is dressed in a black sleeveless top and a black and white patterned skirt. Meanwhile, the former Yankee from New York, who appears to have been distracted by his phone, is sporting an all-white look for summer.

Shookus and Affleck, 48, dated intermittently from 2017 to 2019, while Lopez, 51, broke off her engagement to Rodriguez earlier this year after dating since 2017.

The former baseball player recently rented a new mansion in the Hamptons, where he was seen dining on Friday with a mysterious woman, though it was later revealed that she was just his business partner.

