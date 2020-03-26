A fun video has gone viral on social media that shows a woman playing with her dog in isolation

By: Web Writing

A fun video has gone viral on social networks about how they spend the quarantine a woman and her dog from the balcony of his apartment.

The curious video was apparently shot by a neighbor, and shows the woman making different movements using an object or easier, ‘practicing’ karate with his dog, but in his ‘leisure’ by quarantine that is lived in some countries by the contingency of coronavirus, the person included sounds of ‘hits’ from the video game ‘Mortal Kombat’.

The funny images quickly went viral on social networks, generating reactions of tenderness for the puppy.

“It is a good routine to prepare for a possible zombie attack” and “When you dog won’t let you eat, “were some of the comments from the hundreds that were left in the post.