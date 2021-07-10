They capture a taquero washing his cloth in a puddle of water on the street

There is no doubt that Mexico City is one of the most cosmopolitan cities and also one of the busiest, both for those who live in it and for those who visit it.

One of the things that also make CDMX a colorful city is its gastronomy. Practically on every corner you will find a food stand, where thousands of people usually go daily to satisfy their nutritional needs.

The truth is health experts recommend not eating food on the street because they are often prepared with unsanitary measures, in addition to being more in contact with different viruses and bacteria.

However, there are those who ignore this recommendation and continue to eat street food, tacos being the favorites.

But you may change your mind when you see what we will present to you next.

It turns out that someone who was passing near a taco stand in CDMX captured the exact moment in which a taquero washed his kitchen towel, with which he wipes the table where customers eat, in a puddle of water on the street.

😱 Be careful what you eat! Taco vendor at @AlcaldiaAO, rinse rag in a puddle on the street. # TelediarioEnEl6 with @deividmedrano | #EnVivo https://t.co/VqUPqVxLBf pic.twitter.com/5nLgGCc7Ag – @telediario (@telediario) July 8, 2021

As if that were not enough, the taquero turns around several times to notice so that no one saw him, without knowing that someone was recording it.

The video soon went viral and people have made a lot of criticism against this person for his lack of hygiene.

