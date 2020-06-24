The tender moments occurred in the city of Nashville, in North Carolina, United States

By: Web Writing

North Carolina.-A family of Bears It was captured when the little ones played as children in the children’s games that were in the garden of a house.

The tender moments occurred in the city of Nashville, in North Carolina, U.S.

In the images you can see the mother of the Bears Laying in the garden taking a break, while her 5 little cubs play on the slide and the swings.

The scene shows the cubs playing and having fun as if they were children.

According to the Viral Hog site, he believes that two of the cubs were adopted by the mother of a different litter.

The owner of the house shared the images on social networks and the video has gone viral, softening Internet users.