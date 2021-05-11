They cancel the prince Blue of Snow White for the kiss “not consensual”

The San Francisco Gate newspaper praised the revamped ride “really good,” but said the finale includes “a kiss that he gives her without her consent, while she sleeps, what cannot be true love if only one person knows what is happening”. Now a whole debate has opened on social networks about the cancellation of the prince, and those who believe that criticizing the story is an exaggeration.

Concent is very important in the real world of course it is and we must have those conversations ….. but let’s not forget that this is an innocent Disney movie where the “true love” kiss breaks the spell. # SnowWhite #Disney 🍎 pic.twitter.com/RSVVcsC3EL – Kayleigh Walters 👨‍👩‍👧 (@ Kaydub89) May 5, 2021

“Have we not already agreed that consent in early Disney films is a major issue? That it is not okay to teach children to kiss, when it has not been established whether both parties are willing to participate, is it not okay? hard to understand why 2021 Disneyland would choose to add a scene with such outdated ideas of what a man can do with a woman … Why not seeforget to imagine a final agreement with the spirit of the film and that of Snow White? Place in Disney canon, but does that avoid this problem? ”Continued the San Francisco Gate review of the new attraction in Anaheim.