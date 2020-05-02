Under normal conditions, the good weather arrives and, with it, the desire to start showing off. But of course, first we would have to eliminate all that we accumulate to get through the cold winter, right? It is the moment to change all our pantry with “light” products, very low in fat and sugars.

At least, that’s how many consumers think, who are not aware of a harsh reality: there is no evidence that the use of “light” products helps, in the end, to reduce weight. At least not by himself. The question is much more complex than it seems.

There is no evidence to defend the “light”

The only secret to reduce weight is one: caloric deficit. In other words, spending more than we eat. Of course, this question is not that simple, since there are many more values ​​at stake: nutritional quality, basal expenditure and muscle mass, type of diet …

But summarizing a lot, it is clear: sIf there is more energy than we spend, it accumulates as fat and glycogen. Under this prism, a “light” product, with fewer kilocalories per unit, should help us, right? Well not always. That is what the studies on this matter to date reflect.

There is no evidence that “light” products (always reviewed by food groups) help more than others to reduce body weight or obesity. This seems to contradict the reasoning that we launched a few lines ago. If the trick is to reduce kilocalories, why don’t they work?

Why “low fat and sugar” products don’t work

First of all, the problem is in how the energy of the products is counted. The process to evaluate the caloric intake is the same for all products, using a calorimeter and / or the tables of the Atwater method. This means that for all foods counting calories is the same. But for our body it is not.

The bioavailability of nutrients varies greatly from one food to another, even with what we accompany them. Sometimes calories “aren’t worth” the same depending on what we eat. On the other hand, some “light” products do not contain sucrose and free sugars, but other sweeteners that, although to a lesser extent, also accumulate.

In others, the caloric percentage is removed from fats and replaced by sugars, which are more easily transferred to our reserves. It also happens that, in some products with non-caloric sweeteners, the production of insulin is encouraged, which accumulates sugars that come from other foods or reactions.

Lastly, and most importantly, the reasoning is too simple: we can not only subtract kilocalories from one or the other food. The change must be complete, in diet and habits. It is important not to focus only on specific, unique foods, because not only is it not an effective effort, but it could promote harmful habits.

The curious case of dairy

Let’s start with one of the most marked issues in this “light” food: dairy. There are hundreds of defatted milks (skimmed, semi-skimmed, 0% special cheeses, “diet” yogurts …). Although we cannot put all these products in the same bag, there is a general tonic in dairy: reduce fat.

Fat is the primary focus of almost all of these foods, although we now know that their effect on the body is not as dire as we originally thought. What’s more, there are several studies that suggest that whole milk, contrary to popular belief, could help you lose weight.

This is due to several issues, among which the presence of conjugated linoleic acid stands out. Linoleic acid, in addition to being one of the “good” fatty acids, from the classical point of view, would to some extent impede the formation of fat in humans. On the other hand, calcium and its bioavailability would also play an essential role. So, although paradoxical, whole milk would help lose weight more than semi-skimmed or skimmed milk.

Drink “light” and gain weight …

Another paradoxical effect, observed in “light” or “zero” drinks, as we know them here, is weight gain. Yes, despite the fact that they effectively reduce the amount of calories, the truth is that the analyzes have verified not only that they do not help reduce body fat, but that many consumers gain weight.

The mechanisms behind this effect are various. The first, physiological, is explained by insulin. This hormone is the main controller of blood sugar. This system is regulated by many stimuli, including taste, which encourages the body to regulate the absorption and accumulation of sugars in the blood (which perhaps would not accumulate under other circumstances).

The second is behavioral: there are reasons to think that the consumption of “light” drinks, probably due to metabolic relationships than we were talking about, induces us to consume sweeter and tastier foods, with more sugar. In the end, the problem is much bigger and more complex than just reducing kilocalories in drinks.

A diet food, alone, is useless

What is needed is to learn to eat better, change habits and stick to them. This is much more important and efficient. At no time do we mean that dietary foods have certain effects, but they only do so, only and exclusively, when they are put in a complete context of nutrition.

In those cases, weight loss cannot be attributed to dietary products, but to all the change of habits. And if habits are not changed, as we have said, there is no evidence to demonstrate weight loss. Also, some of the mechanisms we were talking about could work against us.

If we want to reduce body fat, all we can, and should, do is change to healthy habits. That means eating better, eating a healthier diet that reduces ultra-processed foods (including “light” foods), sugars, increases the amount of water we drink, our fibers and, of course, moving more in our day-to-day life.

Images | Unsplash, PxHere