Legendary ex-Manchester United player reveals he is eager to see the athletes playing in the Red Devils’ midfield. Before the pandemic, Frenchman was recovering from an injury

Legendary ex-Manchester United player Gary Neville did not hide his enthusiasm to see the duo Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba in the Red Devils’ midfield. In his social network, he revealed that if both show commitment, the team tends to grow and return stronger after the end of the pandemic.

Bruno Fernandes has not yet played alongside Pogba, who was injured before the pandemic (LINDSEY PARNABY / .)

Photo: Lance!

“They can be amazing together, if they are committed and work to help each other,” said Neville.

Despite being hired at the end of January from Sporting-POR, the Portuguese hasn’t played alongside Pogba. The French ace suffered an ankle injury and recovered only days before the global pandemic of the new coronavirus began, which suspended the main football leagues in the world.

So far, Bruno Fernandes has scored three goals and conceded three assists in nine games and 667 minutes in all competitions of the season, while the Frenchman, due to injury, played only eight games and still scored.

On twitter, Gary Neville assured that Pogba will have more chances of being a candidate for the Golden Ball than Bruno Fernandes. However, he said the duo will help United achieve the season’s biggest goals: a spot in the next Champions League and winning the Europa League 2019 //

