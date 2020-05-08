They can all be mothers, but not all love their children. | Pexels

Talk about mother It has always been complicated. I thank her for life, without her I would not be here, but I want to thank her for disappearing and for allowing me to heal from all that I lived. They can all be mothers, but not all love their children.

It seems that women are forced to develop the role of the perfect mother And although it is true, many occur naturally, there are others who do not feel it and that should be respected to avoid tragic stories like these.

My mom was a good person, The mistake was being with someone who didn’t really love her, who used her to hang out, and even though she protected herself, I came into the world. The first years were difficult, she felt that she had to do things because that was life, she found a good man but he was like a robot, unable to feel love for me.

Love is so magical that it is impossible to pretend when it does not exist. Mom tried, but after seeing that it wasn’t working one day I woke up to go to school and she wasn’t there. Dad didn’t know how to say it, but there I knew it was okay, that there was no point in begging for something that didn’t exist and that Just as a father can leave, a mother too, even if the world judges her more.

I was lucky, he left me with my dad and he helped me, you know, one of those rare cases, I grew up with love, without mom but with many others who tried to show me the world. My outlook on life is special but I have worked hard to forgive, understand and thank my mother. He did not love me but he gave me life and it is all I needed from it.

I have heard many girls who speak with rancor of their mother, some had very ugly stories, in my case my mom’s greatest act of love was leaving And I appreciate that I did not go through any of those things that one sees in the red note.

I write this letter because maybe you are one of those women who don’t want to be moms and that’s fine, I know they judge you, they question you, they pressure you, but still you are still brilliant, valuable, you are a human being full of qualities, no a baby machine and whoever does not accept that does not have to have power over you.

Of course, motherhood is beautiful when you choose, I know exceptional mothers and I aspire to be one of them, because my mother did teach me something: to be everything she was not.

I have no one to celebrate this Mother’s DayBut I say it in peace and that is the best gift I can give to my life.

