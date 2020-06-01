Giovanna Ewbank is happy with life. In the final stretch of pregnancy, the wife of Bruno Gagliasso gathered his whole family, at home, to celebrate his father’s birthday. In her social network, the artist made a statement to her father and then justified: ‘It is important to remember that this is not a quarantine break. They came here by car to help us with the baby’s birth. I’m going to need help at that moment when it’s just us and the kids’

Giovanna Ewbank is overjoyed. In the final stretch of his first pregnancy, the wife of Bruno Gagliasso posed in a bikini in the company of his entire family and explained the presence of his parents and brother, Gian Luca, at his home on Sunday (31). “Finally the family reunited because today is my hero’s birthday, this man who besides being beautiful is kindness in person, you know a good guy? It’s my role, he’s that guy that everyone loves! He’s the one who brings us so many joys every day, that makes our lives lighter and full of grace, that makes my children laugh all day long with so much love! Thank my God for allowing us to be together on this very special day, I am very happy that at the end of my pregnancy to be able to be with the family together! “, he said.

Giovanna Ewbank removes controversy by quarantine

Still in the post, the artist made an observation to justify the family reunion in full quarantine. “Amores, it is important to remember that this is not a break of quarantine. We are all in total isolation since March 9th. We here [no Rio de Janeiro] and my parents in São Paulo. Now they came here by car to help us with the end of the pregnancy and the baby’s birth. I’m going to need help at this moment, when it’s just us and the kids “, warned Zyan’s mother, whom she called hyperactive due to the constant movements of her belly. In addition to the new member of the family, Giovanna and Bruno are also parents of Títi and Bless, 6 and 5 years old, respectively.

Bruno Gagliasso already thinks about 4th son

Zyan isn’t even born yet, but Bruno is already excited to see his family continue to grow. In a recent video, the actor asked the woman for a fourth child, who reacted in a frightened way: “My God! This is really Bruno’s face! He’s very impressive … Anxious !!! Calm down, man, he wasn’t even born yet! Wait!”. “It is because you are loving becoming pregnant”, justified the artist. “I am really loving it. I never thought I would go through pregnancy in such a peaceful way and enjoying it so much”, agreed Giovanna, who pondered: “So, who knows ahead, but calm down! Let’s have this first”.

Giovanna Ewbank sees resemblance to Gagliasso in ultra

In a recent ultrasound, Giovanna Ewbank stated that she managed to see Zyan’s resemblance to the famous dad. “Each ultrasound is a surprise, because it gets a little face … In the last one, we thought that Bruno’s mouth is”, he said. And she explained that, however, she hopes that another characteristic is not like her husband: “I’m hoping to pull my father’s height and not Bruno’s”.

See too:

Maiara films Fernando cooking in his underwear and melts: ‘Beautiful thing like that’