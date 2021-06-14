They call to ‘cancel’ Los Angeles Azules for allegedly promoting pedophilia – Las Noticias de Chihuahua

The so-called ‘cancellation’ culture generated a scandal within the Mexican music industry by involving Los Ángeles Azules.

In social networks, it was called to “have decency” and never put the song ’17 años’ by the Iztapalapa group.

The above, under the argument that “his lyrics speak of how an old man takes advantage of a girl.”

“Why do people put this song with obviously reprehensible content?” Questioned psychologist Miguel Landa-Blanca, prior to deleting his tweet.

Los Ángeles Azules released ’17 años’ in 1999 and since then it has become one of the group’s signature hits, a classic at parties.

For 2014 he caused a sensation again with a new duet version with Jay de la Cueva, vocalist of Moderatto.