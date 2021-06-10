They call her “alien” but Khloé Kardashian won’t let go, or keep quiet

Khloé Kardashian’s latest job As an image of some pills to deal with migraines, it has given much to talk about due to the ‘different’ aspect that it looks like in the advertisement that it has recorded as part of the promotional campaign for this product and that has attracted the attention of its fans.

Many have attributed her makeover to the aesthetic touch-ups so common in her family that she would have now taken it too far to end up looking like ‘an alien’. Some voices have even questioned the choice of a person who, in theory, would have abused plastic surgery to promote any type of drug.

Now she has come up against criticism by responding to several tweets in which, curiously, she has not denied or confirmed that possibility, but has made the behavior of those who attack her through the virtual sphere ugly.

“I am very sorry that you think like this. You can block or silence me if you want. I am only trying to help many people who suffer in silence, ”he assured one of his detractors. “You have every right in the world to have your opinions, as I have mine,” he added in response to another.

The youngest of the three Kardashian sisters has never denied that she uses filters and digital retouching in the images she posts on Instagram. However, He has assured that he has not operated on his nose, as has always been rumored, or any other part of his face. The changes in your face in recent times have been due to the hormones that you have injected as part of the process to freeze your eggs.

