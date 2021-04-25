They call for marches in the city of Chicago to demand greater security

Activists plan to protest in downtown Chicago on Saturday to demand greater security in the city.

Miami World – AP

The demonstration organized by Activate-Chi will begin at noon in Daley Plaza and then proceed through the streets of downtown.

Organizers plan to end the event with a memorial vigil for people who have been killed by police, including Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old black man who was shot this month by a white officer in Minneapolis, and Adam Toledo, a boy. 13-year-old who was shot last month by a Chicago police officer after a foot chase.

A Facebook event announcing the march said the mobilization is intended to push for “major reforms” at the Chicago Police Department.

Other demands include changes to state and city policing laws, removing police from Chicago’s public schools, and slashing the department’s budget to set aside money for social services.

Activists have organized other demonstrations around Chicago since images were released from the body camera of the officer who shot Toledo on April 15. Footage showed Officer Eric Stillman shooting the boy less than a second after Toledo dropped a gun and began to turn toward the officer while raising his hands.

Stillman chased the boy down a dark alley on March 29 after responding to a call about shooting in a nearby neighborhood.