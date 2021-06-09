They calculate how much the entire world coronavirus weighs approximately

Without a doubt, the SARS-CoV-2 It can be perfectly defined as something “tiny, but bully”. To this day, it has infected more than 174 million people in the world. Of all of them, about 3.7 million could not overcome it. Although some areas of the globe are already going up thanks to the coronavirus vaccines, it can be said that there was literally a moment when the world stopped.

Something capable of stopping the normal course of an entire planet can seem immense. And, without a doubt, its consequences are. But, if we are strict, it is something very small. In fact, last February it was calculated that all viral particles that were circulating around the world at that time would fit in a can of Coca Cola. Or whatever soda, you don’t have to be so precise either.

Now, a team of scientists from Weizmann Institute of Sciences, from Israel, has gone further, calculating the range in which its weight should be. As explained in the study published in PNAS, it must be between 0.1 and 10 kilograms or, what is the same, between a tomato and a one-year-old child. It is a curious fact, but what was the true objective of this study beyond simple curiosity?

The weight of the coronavirus

Before this study was carried out, it was already known that SARS-CoV-2 particles weigh approximately one femtogram. This is the same as 0.000000000000001 grams.

Now, how many particles can coincide in the body of a single person? To answer this question, they measured the number of viral particles in different tissues of rhesus monkeys during the peak of your infection. Specifically, they focused on the tissues most susceptible to the coronavirus. For example, lThe lungs, tonsils, lymph nodes, and digestive system.

The weight of a single coronavirus particle had already been previously calculated

Then they multiplied the number of particles they counted in each gram by the mass of human tissues, to extrapolate to our own species. Finally, knowing what a particle weighs, they calculated the weight of coronavirus that can be in a single individual.

It only remained to multiply by the number of active infections that were in the world at a given time to arrive at the aforementioned figures.

Either way, it is important to note that these are average figures; among other things, because not everyone has the same amount of viral particles during the peak of their infection.

What is all this for?

With these figures in hand, the authors have been able to better map what happens during an infection. For example, they have analyzed whether there is a relationship between the amount of viral particles present in an organism at a time and how quickly the virus can evolve.

They also calculated the mutation rate of the virus during an infection

In fact, in this same study they took the opportunity to calculate how many mutations the coronavirus could experience during the course of infection in a person, as well as in the general population.

They did so with previous estimates of another coronavirus, different from SARS-CoV-2. These estimates yielded data on the frequency with which one of the little bricks that make up its RNA, called nucleotides. Then they multiplied by the number of nucleotides present in the virus causing COVID-19. And finally, they calculated how many times the virus made copies of itself in the duration of the infection.

Thus, they saw that, during an infection in a single person, accumulates between 0.1 and 1 mutations. This would be equivalent to 3-5 mutations per month, a figure that is in line with other estimates made previously.

Knowing this, it is not uncommon for news about the coronavirus to be littered with stories of new variants.

In short, this is a curious fact, from which very interesting information for scientists can also be extrapolated. But it doesn’t matter if it weighs like an apple or like an airplane. It doesn’t matter if it fits in a soda can or 500 soccer fields. The consequences are clear, regardless of its size, as it is also clear that only vaccines can help us fight it. The data on the coronavirus in Spain are a clear example of the importance of immunization. We are on the right track, let us continue to travel it with caution.

