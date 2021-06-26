They build the world’s first laboratory-grown meat factory, and that’s how it works | Life

This is the first factory capable of cultivating all kinds of meats based on animal cells.

Future Meat, an Israel-based biotech company, has opened what they consider to be “the world’s first industrial farmed meat facility,” a way to produce alternative meats in a world where health is increasingly important and where health is increasingly important. fight to reverse climate change.

Cultured meat, or also known as artificial meat, in vitro meat or laboratory meat, is that which contains animal meat that does not come directly from the body of an animal, but from the culture of muscle cells taken from animals.

Well, this installation is capable of producing nearly 500 kgs of lab-grown meat products per day, which they consider could be the equivalent of 3,000 medium-sized burgers.

As stated in a press release, the opening of this facility “marks a major step on the path to the Future Meat Technologies market and serves as a critical enabler to bring our products to the shelves by 2022,” says the CEO. Rom kshuk.

The advantage of cultivated meat, according to the press release, is that it generates 80% less greenhouse gas emissions, and consumes 96% less water than traditional meat production. In addition, the meat manufacturing process is approximately 20 times faster than raising animals and then slaughtering them.

This first factory is capable of producing cell-based chicken, pork and lamb products, and with the capacity to produce many more meat products in the future.

“After proving that farmed meat can reach cost parity faster than the market anticipated, this production facility is the real game changer,” adds Future Meat’s Chief Scientific Officer, Yaakov Nahmias.

Demand for meat substitutes is increasing, and lab-grown meat may be the next step on restaurant menus.