They broadcast video of the death of Sara Maldonado and this is how the actress herself reacted to the false rumor

The Mexican actress, Sara Maldonado, recently became a trend on digital platforms because on YouTube a video circulated where they left her for dead, however, everything is false.

“IT HAPPENED TODAY! Rest in peace“Sad news about the beautiful actress Sara Maldonado”, reads the description of the clip and in this regard, this is what he said.

Through her Instagram account, Sara shared with her followers that rumors of her supposed death had emerged, but far from being angry or trying to deny them, decided to take them with a good sense of humor and even stressed that he would do a live broadcast from the afterlife to give the details of his death.

“Live today at 6 pm, from the afterlife… hahaha. To tell you all the details of my death, I wait for you “, highlighted the actress in her stories.

According to these false versions, The actress’s family reportedly reported on June 27 through a statement that a respiratory arrest took her life at the age of 41.

Fortunately, she is doing well and was able to deal with this in the best way before worrying her followers and close friends.

Like many artists, Maldonado became the victim of malicious rumors in which it is reported that he has diedHowever, this is part of the so-called “fake news” that circulates on the internet.