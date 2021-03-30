They broadcast video of Alfredo Adame threatening and intimidating a family



Alfredo Adame.

Photo: Saúl Díaz / Reform Agency

Alfredo Adame is involved in another controversy, because A video was released where it is possible to observe the actor threatening a family with a gun that was apparently arguing with him.

Several people were witnessing the events, since screams are heard in the background and while the victims ask Alfredo to calm down when they saw him pulling out the gun with which he pointed them.

The material was shared on social networks by Luis Alberto Ordaz, better known as ‘Rey Grupero’, with whom, lately, Adame has starred in countless scandals.

“How can it be that they give that guy the opportunity to get to have a political position?”, Posted ‘Rey Grupero’ on his Instagram profile.

Faced with so many confrontations, it seems that the boyfriend of Cynthia klitbo wants to damage the actor’s image now that he is in the middle of an electoral contest as a candidate for federal deputy 14 in Tlalpan, Mexico City, together with the Progressive Social Networks party.

This clip would have reached Luis Alberto through messages, however, he clarified that the events occurred approximately 2 years ago, as Alfredo himself confirmed to Infobae and mainly to deny that it was not a firearm.

“That was clarified a year eight months ago. I took out a safety baton and a pepper spray”He told the Mexican media, explaining that his reaction was like that, because people began to tell him that they were going to kill him.

The truth is that Adame is characterized by his constant fights with different members of the artistic environment, it is even pointed out that the problems also include members of his family, as he did recently when ensuring that his children steal things from his house.

