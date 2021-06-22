They broadcast how Karol G threw a glass of water in the face of an actress in the middle of the television program



They broadcast the moment when Karol G throws a glass of water at an actress during a television program.

Photo: Rodrigo Varela. / .

Just now that Karol G is one of the most famous singers in the music industry has come up with an event that happened a long time ago. Some accounts dedicated to Hispanic entertainment have broadcast the moment when Karol G threw a glass of water in the face of an actress during a television program in Venezuela.

It turns out that the reggaeton was invited to this tv show. TO Karol G They took her deceived, because the program as such was a kind of hidden camera where, among many other things, they played practical jokes on the guests. Karol G When questioned and even “mistreated” by the actress who was part of the show, she did not hesitate for a second in throwing the water that he had in a glass of water that the singer was taking.

Karol G was in the middle of the program of contests when, as a joke, the actress Ivette Sánchez tells him that she did not know who she was and also calls the Colombian: “Bruta. To this were added other actors who were on the set, which emphasized Karol G that he knew nothing of the knowledge that was supposedly required to participate in the television show.

Sometime, Karol G wanted to go from the set of the television show when the Venezuelan actress approached him and the reggaeton singer did not hold out and he threw the water he had inside the glass. Then Karol G asked directly to please take it out from the television set, some of the production team approached him and told him that he was on an indiscreet cam show. Obviously, the Colombian couldn’t hold back laughing.

Just yesterday, the beautiful Karol G He heated up social networks by being seen submerged in the water in a jacuzzi showing off his new figure in a black bikini. This made her fans not stop throwing flowers and telling her how much they admire her.

Not only the beauty of Karol G It is the one that is on everyone’s lips, but also the hard work that he has been doing with his music. She recently won the award for “Best Latin Female Artist of the Year” at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards and is preparing to start her tour this year. “Bichota Tour”, with which he will tour several cities in the United States.

In addition, the amount of awards she has received does not seem to be enough for the singer, as it will be debated in 12 categories with her friends J Balvin and Natti Natasha at the next Premios Juventud 2021, which will take place on July 22 at the Watsco Center in Miami.