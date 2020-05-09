The family of the deceased Karla Luna unveiled through social networks an audio in which he confronts his then friend and co-worker, Karla Panini, for the relationship between her and her husband, Américo Garza.

In a video, the Luna family expresses that because there has been speculation lately about what happened between them, Karla Panini and Américo Garza, They considered it necessary to go out to defend Luna and remember that when she was alive, she always told the truth of what had happened.

The family confessed that if they did not do so before, it was because they continue to fight against the loss of Karla Luna, their departure was something very unexpected from which they have not yet recovered.

In the six-minute audio, Luna questions Panini about the romance she has with her husband, reading various messages that demonstrate the infidelity of which she had been a victim.

“God is not going to allow you to continue playing with me, you know that you did not tell me the truth. Two kisses four years ago and the relationship lasted six months, you know it was not like that,” Luna is heard saying.

Elsewhere in the audio, Karla Luna blames Panini for the end of their marriage and for leaving their daughters fatherless.

“You destroyed my marriage Karla, you destroyed it. You got into my heritage and you destroyed my marriage, you stole my daughters from their father, you took away their hearts from two girls, they are defenseless,” he added.

