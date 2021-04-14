They broadcast audio of Alejandra Guzmán apparently drunk and saying: “I think people need to hear the truth”



They broadcast audio of Alejandra Guzmán and say that “He is in his intoxicated state.”

Photo: Michael Buckner. / Getty Images

Journalist Javier Ceriani made known through the program that leads together with Elisa beristain “Gossip No Like” an audio in which the singer is apparently heard Alejandra Guzman in a supposed state of drunkenness and in which he speaks of the desire to talk about things that have hurt him: “I had not realized what I was carrying, I believe that life gives you few opportunities … I think that it makes people I need to hear the truth … I told my mom that I want to do my story … that you have a fucking pain in your head … because that left me marked and that you tell her: ‘Mommy I want to tell the story’, and tell you: ‘I don’t remember ”- how is he going to tell you, dude… My mom is not like me, she’s not an addict…” were part of the words that could be heard in the supposed audio of “La Guzmán”.

Let’s remember that all this comes up from the statements he gave Frida sofia, daughter of “The Queen of Rock” from Mexico, to the journalist Gustavo Infante in which she says that her grandfather abused and groped her since she was 5 years old. It also came to light later, through a statement it issued, that Alejandra Guzman could also have been abused by stating: “… Everyone has their times …”.

However, Alejandra Guzmán published another one prior to Frida’s in which she invited her to come closer and together to seek help and to deal with these problems outside the cameras, but she also assured that: “Her father is a gentleman.”

The truth is that the public has been divided between those who agree with him and believe Frida Sofía; and those who believe that Alejandra Guzmán is right and that Enrique Guzmán is innocent. The latter also came out to testify on the program “Selling” where he offered an interview to the journalist Patricia chapoy in which, between tears he said: “That he had never touched a hair of his granddaughter, that he does not know how to touch a 5-year-old girl.”

We will have to wait to see how this all ends and if Frida sofia whether or not he will take legal action against his grandfather. Also in itself Alejandra Guzman and the young woman herself make the passes, but everything indicates that this still has a lot of cloth to cut.

