They bring out Edmundo Bal the curious resemblance (and not only physical) with this character from ‘La que se avecina’

The Citizens’ candidate for the Madrid elections, Edmundo Bal. (Photo: Europa Press News via Getty Images)

Let it not be said that Edmundo Bal has not given any reason to speak on election day. A Twitter user has triumphed with a thread about the Citizens’ candidate for this 4M. In the message he compares the politician with a character from the well-known television series La que se avecina.

The figure in question is Enrique Pastor, played by José Luis Gil, and, beyond physical appearance, the politician and the fictional character have many aspects of their lives in common.

From his professional career, politics, to his love of running or motorcycles, these are some of the similarities between the two.

Even the scriptwriter of that television series, Alberto Caballero, has spoken about it through this same social network and has stated that “as scriptwriters there is nothing that fills us more than anticipating real life. We never imagined that Enrique Pastor could come true. I’m a huge fan of Edmundo. There is nothing more heroic than lost causes ”.

Many Twitter users have also wanted to share their opinion on this ingenious thread and these have been some of their comments.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

laSexta unleashes the joke with this tweet about Marcelo

Espinosa de los Monteros, outraged by what was next to the Vox ballots

Errejón’s great response when they joke with a photo of him voting

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.