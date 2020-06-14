The people who committed this atrocity charged for taking photos with the specimen on a beach

By: Web Writing

Russia.- After being separated from his mother, a puppy de león was used by a group of people to charge tourists for a photo with it.

However, when he began to grow, the subjects broke his legs so that he would not run away. However, the hard blows that were inflicted on him also affected his spine, a situation that left him on the brink of death.

After living a true hell, the dying animal could be rescued from a barn inside a farm in the province of Dagestan.

At the time of his rescue, the animal was in a deplorable state, was totally dirty, with ailments and severely injured.

Share history on social networks

Putin calls for justice for the little lion

So much commotion has caused this case in Russian society that the news has already reached the ears of President Vladimir Putin, who has demanded that the authorities do not stop until they find those responsible for this atrocity.