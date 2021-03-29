They break into the house of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello with them inside

Singers Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, who are a couple and live together, got a big scare when this week when several robbers entered his home while they were inside.

According to the police report, cited by TMZ, the suspects entered the house through a window, apparently, thinking that the house was empty.

At one point the thieves realized that Mendes and Cabello were in the house, so they they left her in haste, not without first taking a loot.

Without her noticing it at first, the assailants had taken Mendes’s car keys, an SUV of the brand Mercedes. After calling the police and taking stock of what was missing, they realized the absence of the vehicle.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello They have been a couple for more than two years and live together in their home in Los Angeles, where the intrusion occurred, although they also spend time at Camila Cabello’s house in Miami. At the moment no arrests.