15 people attacked 5 hospital workers; State Secretary of Health assured that it will provide more information on patients.

After allegedly not receiving information from their relatives, a group of people forcibly broke into the General Hospital of Ecatepec Las Américas, which generated an altercation with doctors, nurses and caretakers of the hospital.

The events occurred around 8:30 p.m., when approximately 15 people requested information from a relative who allegedly died as a result of Covid-19.

According to the authorities, when they did not receive the required attention, the alleged relatives Health personnel were beaten, for which the support of Public Security was requested.

About 50 elements of the state police arrived at the scene, to evict the group of people. Later, 24 uniformed officers from the National Guard arrived to protect the hospital.

The events did not leave people detained and the hospital continues to be protected by the authorities.

This is how relatives entered the Hospital de Las Américas in #Ecatepec to claim the body of their relative. pic.twitter.com/te3TIQy5Az – Ektpnc (@ ektpnc1) May 2, 2020

Hospital Las Américas-ecatepec, the municipality with the highest index of people who did NOT respect quarantine.

-You think about the actions of these people pic.twitter.com/Om9aXnKpxl – Mexican from Mexico 🇲🇽 (@NoPaL_nUcLeAr) May 2, 2020

They will give more information to relatives

The Secretary of Health of the State of Mexico reported that I know will provide more information to relatives of patients that are in the General Hospital “Las Américas”, after the irruption in the hospital.

People who entered the hospital the day before by force they attacked an emergency doctor, three surveillance people and an administrative worker.

In a news card, the government of the State of Mexico announced that the situation arose because on the evening shift in the hospital there is only one doctor for patient care and in the course of the afternoon the death of two people occurred and their relatives were informed, which would have generated the anger of the others.

He pointed out that, so far, the hospital is protected by elements of the State Police and the National Guard. (Ntx)