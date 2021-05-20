“They bothered me”: an old man arrested for cracking car wheels in a workshop

Enlarge

ACD May 20, 2021

A 75-year-old man has been arrested for puncturing the wheels of more than a dozen cars in a workshop because they “bothered him”.

In general, the criminals are usually young or middle-aged, but this time the “thug” was an elderly man, exactly a 75-year-old Spanish man who has been arrested for being the alleged perpetrator of a crime. ongoing crime of damages.

On this occasion, the damage has been suffered by more than a dozen vehicles to which the suspect had punctured twenty wheels. The event took place in San Vicente de Raspeig, Alicante, and the Civil Guard of the province has already located and detained the alleged perpetrator, who is currently at liberty with charges.

The cars in a workshop bothered him

The 14 affected vehicles were all customers of a mechanical workshop in the Alicante town and the old man has justified his crimes by claiming that the influx of cars to the workshop caused him inconvenience.

You may be interested: An English influencer arrested in Spain for throwing a BMW into a river

It all started on March 1, when the manager of a mechanical workshop located in the urban area of ​​San Vicente del Raspeig filed a complaint at the Civil Guard headquarters because, since June 2020, he had been observing that someone punctured the wheels of some of his clients’ vehicles, when they were parked on the public highway, in the vicinity of his workshop.

The investigations of the Investigation Area of ​​the Civil Guard of San Vicente del Raspeig led the agents to a neighbor of the portal adjacent to the establishment.

It was about an elderly man who used to go out for a walk with his dog in the afternoon and who, when he thought there was no one to observe him, would approach the vehicles, He would stand to the side and crack the wheels on the external face, being unused.

I punctured the wheels of women’s cars to flirt with them

As a result of the investigation to locate and identify the person responsible, on April 29, the Civil Guard proceeded to arrest the old man, who has acknowledged part of the facts denounced.

The detainee stated that his acts of vandalism were due to great traffic of vehicles that existed on that street due to the volume of work in that workshop, was generating prejudice in your daily life and that, even, it caused the obstruction of the entrance of the garage of its house in occasions.