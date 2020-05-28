To connect to My Pymes With large clients in the industrial sector and making it easier for them to export their products without traveling, the Ministry of Economic Development (Sedeco) launched the No Touching Business Meeting platform “The Virtual Business Meeting”. Read: AMLO: Holiday bridges will be reactivated by jobs

“It is a B2B platform () that will allow large companies to register their purchasing needs and that small and medium-sized companies can be suppliers to these large companies,” explained Sergio Javier Ríos, General Director of Investment Attraction.

The objective is to facilitate the productive reconversion of MSMEs and allow them to reach markets that they could hardly physically access. The most important destination market will be the United States.

“This will allow us to accelerate the productive chain of many of the Jalisco SMEs with these large tractors at the national and international level who have access to these foreign markets where there is liquidity and there is much more economic activity and a faster recovery,” said Ernesto Sánchez Proal , owner of Sedeco.

In addition, the Secretariat will help bidding companies to prepare their internal structures and obtain the necessary certifications to meet the requirements of the tractor units.

“We are going to help them so that they can obtain them by helping them with the resources so that they can prepare and be certified, it is an example, another example is with machinery and equipment. We will try to help them if there is a tractor that invests a 30 percent, that they invest 20 percent and we will support with 50 percent, “explained Alfonso Olvera, director of Entrepreneurship and Business Development.

The platform will be open during June, July and August. Later, they will seek to convert it into a permanent project in the Entrepreneurship and Business Development area of ​​the agency, and expand the industrial sectors that can use it.

The objective is to have 400 subscribers in the first round between tractor companies and bidders. So far, 47 SMEs and four tractor units have been registered with 352 purchase opportunities.

The program is part of the Restart Your Business initiative of the Jalisco Economic Reactivation Plan, which has a total bag of 500 million pesos.

