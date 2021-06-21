They block roads and demand places in hospitals in Juchitán

Workers from the health sector of the state of Oaxaca blocked traffic on the Plaza de la Constitución circuit, in front of the main gate of National Palace to request a hearing with the president because they accuse, that the promise to grant them a base in hospitals of the health sector in the city of Juchitán was not fulfilled.

Also a group of around 10 people from the city of Chetumal, Quintana Roo, appeared in front of the National Palace to request the intervention of the office of the Presidency of the Republic, because they denounced an electoral conflict.

Meanwhile, another group, made up of 25 relatives of inmates of the Cefereso number 15 of Chiapas, they demonstrated to denounce mistreatment within this Cefereso.

The protesters denounce that the food they are providing to the inmates is of poor quality.

The protesters were attended by staff from the Office of Citizen Services of the Presidency of the Republic who received the petition sheets.

