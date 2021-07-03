They block Gossip No Like and say that Adamari López and Toni Costa could be the culprits

Chisme No Like broadcast its program through YouTube today as a normal day sharing entertainment information, when Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain were interruptedsy is that out of nowhere, apparently, they dropped the signal. As the Argentine explained, once the signal was resumed, this has been because of Toni Costa and Adamari López.

Through YouTube they reported that they have received censorship and Ceriani was quite clear in pointing out the culprits of this situation. He clearly said the following before the censorship of which Gossip No Like is being a victim: “We just had a crash on our channel. What they report is that it is for Adamari López and Toni Costa, that is the issue. Those are the videos and coincidentally they are the most watched videos and the ones that we work the most against this girl, who never came out to clarify whether she had surgery or not. He never clarified if he disappointed Oprah -Winfrey-; He said it was unhealthy to be with Toni Costa and there he is with the girl in a boat … “

The Argentine exploded in his program and demanded explanations to clear questions against Adamari, host of Hoy Día: “What are they playing, what is the show … tell the joke ‘”, says Ceriani. To then demand: “Adamari, tell us what is the show you have put on, little one? No more fucking with us. Don’t fuck with the press ”.

Elisa Beristain explained that Gossip No Like received a penalty and asserted that for this reason they are in danger of losing their entertainment channel. To the camera and addressing Adamari, Elisa said: “You work in a news program… -this- is a very small channel that put… look, we didn’t put their material, it seems very clear. We have put the best videos that are on their social networks. But what turns out, that she has her image registered. The artists are interested in everyone replicating their advertising, but with us, because we have uncovered this whole situation, they gave us a penalty. And we are in danger of losing our channel. Right now you noticed, if you are watching this video. We were live, they knocked the transmission down after just 20 minutes, when this program lasts an hour and a half ”.

And Elisa continued, because she has also demanded an answer from Adamari, and she says: “What do you want to hide?”

Both Javier and Elisa maintain that Toni Costa’s infidelities, supposedly with other men, is something that Adamari already knew. According to the drivers, this information was given to them by close friends of the Puerto Rican. For this reason the drivers believe that this problem with Adamari is because they exposed that she supposedly had surgery to be able to be at the weight and with the physical appearance that her commitment to Oprah Winfrey demands.

Here is the statement from the drivers of Gossip No Like:

