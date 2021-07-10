they bet on the writing of the self

MEXICO CITY. Memory as the raw material of literature, the author delves into his memories to redefine his current identity, shares his intimate experiences with the reader; a kind of self-fiction mixed with pure fiction that draws from the biography to reflect on the moment. This is one of the stakes of contemporary Mexican letters.

An example is the most recent novels of the writers Alejandra Maldonado (1975) and Ingrid Solana (1980), Yoga and Coca and Crippled Memories of Paradise, respectively, published by Dharma Books, in which they decided to explore the “writings of the self”; that genre that is narrated in the first person and whose protagonist may or may not have a name.

Memory is a subject that began to be elaborated from different places, especially at the beginning of the 20th century, with novels such as In Search of Lost Time by Marcel Proust and many philosophical theories, such as phenomenology, which thinks of memory as a space of knowledge. It is a way of approaching the phenomenon of time ”, Ingrid Solana comments in an interview.

The Doctor of Letters from the UNAM adds that, “throughout the past century, the genre of memory is recurrent; even several politicians and important people in history write about his life and his legacy ”.

For Alejandra Maldonado, memory “is a matter of reworking, even to be able to travel through the present; we situate ourselves in the present life through the past. The human being lives on his memories; we need to make peace with ourselves and edit the memories at our convenience, that’s why I say that remembering is

to lie again ”.

Solana clarifies that her novel Crippled Memories of Paradise tries to turn this heroism around. “I put a female character, Artemis, who writes her memoirs in a truncated, failed way, because she is young and tries to reconstruct her insignificant existence, because she is not someone important, not even a writer.”

The also essayist and poet affirms that her protagonist is a girl who writes a thesis on photography and is interested in the photographic collection of the Zapatista movement in Chiapas. “He tries to reconstruct the pieces of his memory through an intimate writing. It is a text narrated in the first person, but by an invented character; that is to say, yes there is a mirror with my life, but the protagonist speaks from the fiction ”.

Who has taught classes at UNAM, the University panameric and the ITAM highlights that he explores memory through photographs. “It is different to represent the stories through writing than through a photograph. The first is expressed through language and thought; on the other hand, in photography there is a camera and the mediation of a machine and the photographer’s eye ”.

The author of Barrio Verbo (2014) and Notes inauditas (2019) says that she delivers a story about the search for identity, regardless of age. “This is built throughout life. We never stop learning, chasing each other. Writing is playing, remembering, migrating. Every time we write something there is a journey, as if we were changing our skin ”.

Maldonado, for his part, details that Yoga y Coca “is autobiographical fiction, it is a realistic novel based on my experiences. It was born as a collection of stories about my picks, since I was a little girl; a review from my first boyfriend until I turned 40, when society tells you that you have already expired. It is a novel of growth ”.

The Audiovisual Communication graduate from the University of the Cloister of Sor Juana accepts that “although when I write I suffer from a radical self-absorption”, this book could be “a generational portrait of how we live love and sex”.

The author of Bored in Bouveret (2005) and My Wild Nights (2016), chronicles that explore her emotional ties to cocaine, published after ten years of literary silence, indicates that his recent book “shows that perverse game of romantic love that still responds to the patriarchal model, in which the male takes the initiative.”

