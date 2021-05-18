They believed she had died of COVID, but woke up just before being cremated

Shakuntala Gaikwad is a 78-year-old woman who tested positive for coronavirus in early May in the Indian province of Mudhale, in the state of Maharashtra. After being isolated for several days at home, her health situation worsened, to the point that believed she had died of COVID, but woke up just before being cremated.

Following the known care for a COVID-19 patient, Gaikwad was placed in isolation at her home once she tested positive for coronavirus, but when her health deteriorated, her family decided to take her to a hospital so that there he received adequate medical attention.

According to the local press, the old woman’s family transferred the woman to a nearby hospital in a private car, but they did not find a hospital bed available to her, so they had to keep her inside the car. While they waited, Gaikwad lost consciousness and stopped moving. Her companions gave her up for dead, judging by her health conditions.

The family was notified about the presumed death of the woman, so they prepared all the rituals to proceed with the cremation of the supposed corpse. When she was lying on a gurney awaiting the last funeral rituals, Gaikwad opened his eyes and began to cry and move.

After the initial surprise, the family transferred the old woman to a hospital in the city of Baramati, where they treated her and are providing the necessary treatment for the disease.

Gaikwad’s case is one of the more than 25 million cases of coronavirus infection that have been recorded so far in India. That country has experienced a second wave of extremely aggressive COVID-19, due to a mutation of the virus that was more infectious than previously recorded.

About 280,000 people have died in India from SARS-CoV-2 infection, where new infections have exceeded 400,000 per day in an escalation that began last April. The World Health Organization (WHO) warned that in India, the second year of the pandemic will most likely be more deadly than the first and noted that the variant of the virus first found in 2020, identified as B.1.617, is a “Global concern.”

It is estimated that this mutation that arose in India has already spread to more than 30 countries, due to its ability to be transmitted more easily and to the relaxation of prevention measures.