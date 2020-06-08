The National Social Security Administration (Anses) will begin paying this Monday the $ 10,000 of the second round of the Emergency Family Income (IFE), in a schedule that will not exceed five weeks and will reach almost 9 million people across the country.

As happened the previous time, this bond, thought as a palliative before the effects of the economic crisis derived from the coronavirus pandemic, will be deposited first to the beneficiaries of the Universal Assignments according to the termination of the DNI number, starting by zero.

With this scheme, this Monday the AUH holders will start to collect it and they will finish doing it on June 22, while the AUE holders will start receiving it on Wednesday and will conclude on the 24 of the same month.

“From 8/06 the holders of the AUH will begin to collect together with the allocation and according to the schedule, a new payment for the Emergency Family Income (IFE)”, reported the Anses in its official Twitter account.

As confirmed by the agency, once that schedule is finished, the payment of all the rest of the people will begin, provided they have chosen to collect the IFE through a deposit in their bank account through a Uniform Bank Code (CBU), also with a payment scheme for termination of identity document.

In this sense, according to the news agency . confirmed from the Anses, the payment for this segment would start on June 23 and would last until July 6, so that it will then be the turn of the unbanked beneficiaries.

Unlike the first round of the IFE, in which you could choose to collect through the withdrawal of money at ATMs of the Banelco or Link networks or via Correo Argentino, the objective in this opportunity is that all people receive the money through from banks and a savings bank to be opened to ensure their financial inclusion.

The executive director of the Anses, Fernanda Raverta, confirmed this week that changes will be made in the payment method for that sector: “For those who do not have CBU we are going to make them go to the bank to that, in addition to the ten thousand pesos, they leave with an account in this way we managed to bankise the 9 million Argentineans who today receive the IFE, ”he assured.

The universe included in this scheme are the almost 1.3 million who chose the Argentine Post and the rest of the beneficiaries who do not have a bank account as the payment point and, for this, it is working with public and private banks to define the distribution of future new accounts.

According to a report by the Ministries of Economy, Productive Development and Labor published this weekend, the IFE prevented between 2.7 and 4.5 million people from falling temporarily into poverty and is one of the largest transfer measures carried out carried out in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.

The program is intended for the assistance of family groups of workers and informal workers and private households, as well as social monotributistas and categories A and B and holders of the Universal Child Allowance (AUH), the Pregnancy Allowance and the program Progress.

The details of the payment schedule may be consulted by its beneficiaries on the Anses website.

The requirements to collect the IFE

The collection of this bonus corresponds to informal workers or workers from private households and to monotributistas social or category A and B that meet the following requirements: be an Argentine native or naturalized and resident, with a legal residence in the country of not less than 2 years; be between 18 and 65 years of age; that the owner or his family group do not have income from unemployment, retirement, pension, or contributory or non-contributory national, provincial, municipal, or Autonomous City of Buenos Aires benefits, from national, provincial, or municipal social plans, or of complementary social salary.

The IFE is compatible with the collection of the Universal Child Allowance, the Pregnancy Allowance and the Progresar program, and is assigned to a single member of the family group prioritizing women.

