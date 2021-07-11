“They beat me alive”, “I have the hatred in their eyes etched”

Demonstration in A Coruña (Photo: Cabalar / .)

It begins with a few whispers and laughter in class. Then comes the “ladybug” in the yard. One day he goes to a shove and the next afternoon to a trip down the stairs. Later, a group surrounds the boy and the punches and kicks arrive. The little boy cries alone in his room at home, he does not want to tell his parents, he is ashamed, he feels that the fault is his.

This story repeats itself in every corner of the world. A reality that society does not want to see, and that many even cheer. The last thing Samuel, the young man murdered in A Coruña, heard was “fag”. Pain runs through many indignant people after years of silence, and the LGTBI collective does not want to remain silent. It is time to tell his story, what he has suffered and suffers, the fear of beatings, the constant aggressions still in 21st century Spain. His voice, in the first person. No more silence.

Toño opens wide the doors of his life. “My experience focuses, above all, on childhood. They called me a fag even before I knew that I was an LGTBi person and that I liked boys. I discovered my homosexuality later ”, he relates.

Put your memory to work: “The whole experience in the schools where I studied was hellish, it was the eighties and nineties. It took the form of bullying, insults, aggressions. When I was younger, I saw it as something so negative and bad that they called me a fag that I didn’t dare say it at home. ” “It is an individual experience of a collective problem, it is very common and common in LGTBI people. They only stopped calling me a fag when a kid came into high school who had more pen than I did. For a while they insulted him and they forgot a bit about me. We became friends and we were the fags of the institute. We find solidarity among us, we need it to get ahead ”, adds Toño.

Toño Abad (Photo: EL HUFFPOST)

“In my case, it made me focus a lot on my studies, but there are many people who don’t get over it. When you are more busy protecting yourself from hatred and insults, which ultimately results in school failure, you become more introspective. What they are looking for is for you to be that isolated person ”, he reflects. What were those days like? “The usual thing is that they started with insults and in the end they ended up with pushing and kicking,” he responds.

And nobody did anything? “No, it was taken for granted that he was the queer, the whore, the fool, the fat woman. Even on some occasions the teachers took a position next to those who insulted, the violence was totally normalized ”, adds Toño, who is now director of the Valencian Observatory against lgtbiphobia.

“What has happened with the brutal and terrible crime of Samuel is that it has put a reality on the table: many LGBTI people live in fear and we have normalized living in fear,” he says, to add a reflection that he has made many times before the case: “I go with my partner down the street and I don’t dare to shake his hand because at any moment someone comes from behind and pays you a push or a blow. And we see, for example, in Madrid where in neighborhoods, which were linked to the LGTBI reality, there are more and more attacks ”.

He sighs and launches: “It is a social problem of the first order that has to be addressed by the institutions, and it is not being done by anyone. It is a problem, that threat of constant fear ”. “If from a young age they tell you that being a fag is bad and that it is socially penalized, when you are an adult you have normalized it,” he argues, to ask: “How are we going to feel protected if it is denied that it is a homophobic crime?”

“Since I was little they have called me a fag”, also says Valentina, a 27-year-old from Santander who lives today in Brussels working as a trainee in Turespaña. “Every time I heard that word it made my stomach turn. Now I can laugh something with the video of the Poison saying fag with an accent on the o. But all my life is something that they have called me “, he relates, to indicate:” Society taught me that what I was was not right, I learned to camouflage and I have lived in hiding for too long.

“Since I began to transition, I have started to come out as I am. In the street there are very ugly comments, insults continuously. Uffff, but I don’t stop leaving home because of that ”, says Valentina, who underlines:“ Verbal violence I have always suffered, and lately in a very special way. I live in Brussels and they call me pédé, which is how they say fagot in French. A horrible thing because it comes from pedophile ”.

Valentina (Photo: THE HUFFPOST)

“I was noticing this violence so much on a day-to-day basis that I knew that at some point something worse had to happen. A stranger put his hand on me for the first time two weeks ago, ”says Valentina. “A friend invited me to the opera, it was a surprise, he told me to get dressed. I did it classy, ​​I put on makeup. When we went out, there was atmosphere for the Eurocup. We had a few beers, we were having such a fun night… I was so excited to see Tosca. They closed the bar and around eleven thirty we went to the Grand Place. There were a lot of people making a bottle. We went around and around twelve we got out of there. I went to accompany my friend to take the subway ”, he relates about that moment.

Then the strap of one of her wedge espadrilles came undone, adds Valentina, who continues: “I had to bend down to tie it. A group of kids appears, who had followed us. They looked me straight in the eye, insulted me and spat on me. It came out of my soul to insult them, it pissed me off. One came up and said ‘what did you say to my friend’. And there he hit me in the face. I couldn’t see anything, it hit me pretty hard. I felt terrible for not being able to defend myself. It made me very angry ”.

He thinks now that he should have gone to the hospital, but he went to the police there: “They laughed at me, they treated me as a man.” Then she went to an LGTBi association to tell the story and they told her that they had attacked another trans girl a few days before “and no one had helped her.” “I remember looking around me and seeing everyone as if nothing had happened. There was a man across the street, thirty feet away, arms folded, staring as if he were a spectator. He didn’t flinch, ”adds Valentina. She regrets: “All the trans girls I know have suffered constant assaults and insults on the street. Many people are sharing it now. I’ve been heartbroken since Samuel. It is so terrible to hear these stories and to hear that what more do we want if we can already get married. What else do we want? Live, live ”. To later stop at the fact that his assailants were very young, he was barely twenty years old: “The look that the first uncle gave me I have recorded, the hatred that could be in those eyes. I thought: what have I done to these people? “

From Brussels to Madrid. Last Pride weekend. It was almost three in the morning, Javier was leaving Chueca, with a group, towards Gran Vía along Calle Clavel. There was a security device and her boy, Andrés, tries to re-enter the area to say goodbye to some friends. A municipal policeman, he recounted, blurted out: “Where do you think you’re going, hottie?” Andrés tells him who he calls hottie, and the agent blurts out: “You, fagot.” The young man splutters and the group moves away along the Gran Vía. Suddenly, the agent comes running, because of something he thinks he has heard, and slaps him with an open hand.

After the shock, they decided to report to the National Police on Leganitos Street in Madrid. Look back, to the present and to the future Javier Ruescas: “There are moments of childhood that are blocked and we try to forget, but that generate fear within the body that comes out like when this happened to us in Pride”.

“My first instinct was ‘of course you have to slap him’ because he responded, which is scary, that made sense in my head when I was younger,” reflects this writer. But he gains strength and says that a lot of people are writing to them because they have received other types of attacks. “In the end I am left with all the support that has been generated, the strength that has given us,” he adds. He points out that Samuel’s death and the reporting of several cases give him the feeling that people are reacting: “More and more people are being told, it is not like in the sixties. There has been an evolution and less silence, but there are people who do not dare to report. Slowly”.

Javier Ruescas (Photo: INSTAGRAM / JAVIER RUESCAS)

Robert Calvo, a journalist, also tells his story, who believes that a phenomenon similar to that of Me Too is taking place, stating that the key is both to denounce the homophobia suffered in the street anonymously as in the one experienced in the day to day, for example, in the workplace.

He says that listening to that “fag” now, when he already knows what is wrong with him, is different from childhood and adolescence. He illustrates it like this: “My mother was talking to me the other day about a neighbor, a boy who went to school with me. He told me: ‘look, they have bought a house, he has two children …’ All the benefits of that person. And I said: ‘This person is detestable to me since I have assumed everything he has done to me.’ I told him about it and he started crying. He was the kid who has hit me the most all my life. I meet him in town and I don’t look him in the face ”.

“I have been marked by the hosts as a child, the stolen sandwiches, the fags as a child, more than the adult ones, which screw you too,” says Robert. She remembers one day in Barcelona when she was making out with a boy at the door of her house, at eight in the morning. A man walks by and yells: “The neighborhood is full of shitty fags.” “I turned around and said, ‘Is this the smartest thing to say? The uncle changed his pace and came to face him. We started to run, “he says, to warn:” That is something else, if you answer, it may be that you end up very badly. “

Robert Calvo (Photo: THE HUFFPOST)

He turns to one thing: “The move is that when you are verbally assaulted you have two options: you answer or not. If you answer, you know that you expose yourself to physical aggression. That’s how it is. I’m always wondering what to do, whether you face it or not. The thing of passing is to go letting it pass, letting it pass … and in the end we have let so many things pass. There comes a point where you say that I am never going to happen again when someone calls me a fag on the street, whoever he is ”. Since Monday night, and with the outrage over Samuel’s murder, Robert decided to put on his rainbow mask and says that they feel “stares” on the street “nailing”.

He suffered an assault last year and is convinced that he was homophobic: “Since then I suffered from agoraphobia, I could not go out, I went to work in a taxi for three months, until I got it with psychological support.” “I returned to my house at midnight and they beat me alive,” he says. The insult of “fag” he did not hear, but he attributes it because he was “fagging on the phone sending voice notes.” And then a man approached him and asked for his cell phone, then the punches came to both eyes. “More came and beat my ribs,” continues Robert. “You don’t have to be called a fag for it to be homophobic aggression,” he reiterates.

“The data from the Observatory against homophobia is chilling. I looked at it last Sunday, when we were up to the 184th day of the year. And in Catalonia there have already been 103 homophobic aggressions so far this year, denounced ”, he comments, and then criticizes the“ impunity that exists ”. For this reason, it requires all administrations (central, regional and local) to get involved, in addition to the Justice. The “key”: “an education with a gender and diversity perspective”. “It makes my blood run cold that they are so young kids who are attacking,” he adds.

And much of society continues to look the other way when shouting “fag.”

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

