The struggle of workers in the health sector goes beyond the coronavirus and their long hours in hospitals, now also care must be taken of attacks on public roadsBecause a second nurse reported an attack against her for wearing a white uniform.

Through social networks, a nurse identified as Sandra Alemán Arellano revealed that he was a victim of violence in the streets of San Luis Potosí, where she was beaten for carrying out her profession in a hospital.

In the narration of the events, Sandra He explained that he went to buy a coffee before starting his way to the hospital, immediately after he takes his daughter home.

The commercial property on the scene was an OXXO in Damián Carmona, San Luis Potosí. When shopping was approached by two minors between 10 and 12 years oldAccording to the original description, those who sprayed her with juice, soda and coffee at the time they shouted “COVID, don’t come closer, Culera.”

Arellano assured that his response was to ask the children not to disrespect him, verbal action witnessed by the mother of the minors, who launched the first blow against the nurse’s face.

Sandra tried to defend herself from the blows until she ended up on the pavement. Unfortunately, he suffered a fracture of two fingers in his right hand. Now she is incapacitated indefinitely, which makes it impossible to carry out her work.

“What’s wrong, Mexico. We are just going to work. I take care of you, but you don’t me. No more attacks on health personnel ”, he wrote to finish his text.

In the attached photographs you can see the bandage on his hand, as well as part of the white uniform that he wears every day stained with the substances described above and even broken by contact with the pavement.

In Sinaloa, another nurse identified as Imelda “N” by El Universal, denounced that was sprayed with a bottle of bleach while walking down the street.

The account suggests that Imelda was approached by a subject carrying the substance when she left her job at the family clinic 55 of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) on Calle Girasol de Terranova, Culiacán.

Concerned about her health, unable to defend herself, the nurse preferred to go home to carefully wash her face and parts of her body touched by the chlorine. Depending on the amount and time of exposure in the body, this liquid is capable of causing irritation to the skin, eyes or problems in the respiratory system.

Despite the attack and suffering from high blood pressure, which increases the risk of contracting COVID-19, Imelda will continue working until the fight against the coronavirus in Mexico ends.

In Mexico continues the increase of confirmed patients with a contagion of coronavirus. The last cut of the Ministry of Public Health revealed that there is 1,890 people with COVID-19, in addition to 79 deaths at the national level.

On the other hand, it was noted that 17,184 people have been examined throughout Mexico. So far there is 5,827 suspected cases, plus 9,467 negative cases. The undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, assured that Phase 3 of infections in the country could start in mid-April 2020.