A new species of velvet spider, known as eresidae, was discovered in Alborz, Iran, and due to the pattern drawn by nature on its abdomen, which somewhat resembles the face painting of the Joker, the clown prince of crime enemy of Batman, received a name related to the character. At least in the version played by Joaquin Phoenix.

The scientific name of the spider is Loureedia phoenixi, was named in honor of the actor and animal rights activist Joaquín Phoenix and for his role in the 2019 movie Joker. The spider has thin black hair on most of its body with a bright red line on the back and white spots at each end

‘Recently, my colleague and I named a new species of this genus from Iran as Loureedia phoenixi, in honor of American actor, producer and animal rights activist Joaquin Phoenix, in recognition of his portrayal of the main character in the film. Joker of 2019 and as a reference to the new species’ male abdominal pattern, which resembles the character’s famous facial makeup, ”said Alireza Zamani, the arachnologist and taxonomist who discovered the new species.

Velvet spiders They are typically found in Eurasia and parts of Africa. STheir hair is shiny and thick, earning them the name “velvet,” and their nets are generally littered with debris and sand. The velvet spider is not likely to be poisonous to humans, but it may have some venom, potent in killing insects.

“In addition, some other groups of velvet spiders are very interesting from an ethological point of view, for example, suicidal maternal care, cooperation in the construction of communal nests and care of young.”