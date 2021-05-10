They baptize a new species of ant with a neutral gender name

The new insect has been named Strumigenys yesterdaysthey honoring activist and artist Jeremy Ayers, who died in 2016. The ant is truly unique among its genus, which numbers over 850 species, and to celebrate its uniqueness, its discoverers decided to honor Ayers and “celebrate both biology” and human diversity “for what possibly is. the only species in the world with a scientific name with the suffix “they”.

“Small changes in the language have had a great impact on the culture. The language is dynamic and so should the change in the naming of species, a basic language of science “, expose the experts.