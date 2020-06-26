The Secretary of Citizen Security of Mexico City, Omar García Harfuch, is out of danger but on his way to a hospital in the south of the country’s capital. (Photo: @ Delta25MX / Twitter)

An intense police mobilization was recorded this morning in Lomas de Chapultepec, on Paseo de la Reforma and Prado Norte, after they shot at the Secretary of Citizen Security of Mexico City, Omar García Harfuch, who is out of danger but on the way to a hospital.

The head of the CDMX Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, He gave on Twitter some details of the attack perpetrated against the official in charge of security in central Mexico.

According to Sheinbaum, the attack occurred at approximately 06:38 in the morning today: “The Secretary of Citizen Security of the City suffered an attack; he is out of danger and being treated in a hospital. ”

He noted that some people were arrested at the scene of the attack and some deceased were registered, for which reason they are carrying out the corresponding investigations.

The head of the CDMX government, Claudia Sheinbaum reported on the attack that Omar García Harfuch suffered (Photo: Twitter / Claudiashein)

He added that he already coordinates a special operation with the National Guard to guarantee security in the country’s capital and indicated that in a few hours he will hold a press conference to report the details of this attack.

« I confirm that the Secretary of Citizen Security @OHarfuch is fine and out of danger. What happened has to do with the great work that @SSC_CDMX is carrying out to guarantee peace and tranquility in the City, in coordination with the federal forces, ”he wrote in a new message on Twitter.

For its part, the Attorney General’s Office in the capital of the country specified that 12 people involved in the attack against Omar García Harfuch were arrested and added that Public ministries, experts and investigative police officers are already at the scene to find those responsible.

The spokesperson for this agency informed journalist Ciro Gómez Leyva that the head of the Mexico City City Security Secretariat (SSC CDMX) received three bullet wounds and splinter injuries, although he stressed that he is out of danger.

The same communicator mentioned that a high caliber weapon known as Barrett .50 caliberwhich is considered the most powerful rifle in the world.

Video: @ JesusFraRom / Twitter. (@ JesusFraRom / Twitter.)

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, also spoke on the matter and mentioned that they will be pending investigations until they find those responsible.

« Yes there are deceased in this attack. All this undoubtedly has to do with the work that is being carried out in Mexico City and in the country. We had the report since we were at the security meeting, ”he mentioned in his morning press conference.

From very early on, the report of a shooting occurred in Lomas de Chapultepec, on Paseo de la Reforma and Prado Norte, where the circulation remains closed until the pertinent investigations are carried out.

Several videos of the disturbances in the area began to circulate on social networks and where the impressive sounds of high-caliber weapons used against García Harfuch were heard. Neighbors themselves reported that the riots lasted for several minutes.

The spokesperson for this agency reported that he received three bullet wounds and splinter injuries, although he stressed that he is out of danger. (Photo: . / Henry Romero) (HENRY ROMERO /)

He was appointed Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection of Mexico City in 2019, replacing Jesús Orta Martínez, who resigned his position after having been 10 months in office.

Omar García Harfuch Only in June of last year did he assume the leadership of the Investigation police From Mexico City.

TO Garcia Harfuch is credited with having headed the operatives which ended in arrests of some leaders from criminal groups such as Jorge Flores “El Tortas, de la Anti-Unión y Pedro Ramírez « The Ham »boss of the Union Tepito; however, those were not the only blows to crime.

He has a degree in Public Law and Security. In addition, it has studies accredited by institutions of U.S as the Drug Control Administration (DEA, for its acronym in English), the National Academy of FBI and the Harvard University, among other.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC

Who is Omar García Harfuch, the CDMX Security Secretary who suffered an attack this morning

A hail of bullets: this was the moment of the attack against Omar García Harfuch in Lomas de Chapultepec

López Obrador said that the attack against Omar García Harfuch is due to work against organized crime

Barret .50 rifle: the weapon of war with which they attacked Omar García Harfuch