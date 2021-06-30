‘They attacked us with hits … with plumbs’, this was the fight outside the PRI headquarters

MEXICO CITY.- A group of people was attacked by armed subjects during a protest outside the national headquarters of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), they denounced that they attacked them with bullets and bats.

They claim that they were walking on Insurgentes when they were pursued by assailants close to Ulises Ruíz and Nalleli Gutiérrez, who beat children, adults and the elderly with bats and stones.

It may interest you: They assault her in Mexico-Querétaro, ask for help … police arrive 3 hours later

We were walking and they approached us with bullets left and right without thinking about the people who were coming, we were children, adults, young people and they began to attack us with their blows, ”one of those attacked denounced.

It must be said as it is: @ulisesruizor and @NalleGugi are part of an armed command that came to violate our militancy. We ask the CDMX Secretariat of Security to take action on the matter and arrest those who use bullets to attack a peaceful militancy. pic.twitter.com/SQ95rEnnHX – PRI (@PRI_Nacional) June 30, 2021

Among the testimonies of those attacked was also a young man who accused of being hit by a firecracker that left an injury to his face.

It may interest you: They report a fight with bullets outside the PRI national headquarters in CDMX

The other’s beat me, they were in front of me and threw a firecracker and out of nowhere it hit me, ”denounced the victim identified as Alan Corral.

Both people participate in an event of the party’s militancy.

Through its Twitter account, the PRI reported on the attack on its militants who they claim supported the National Directorate.

Alan Coronel narrates how he was attacked by the armed command of @ulisesruizor and @NalleGugi. pic.twitter.com/MQxDZOnpFG – PRI (@PRI_Nacional) June 30, 2021

Find accurate information about Mexico City in Community.

Are you about to do a procedure? Check here costs and requirements.

*

sarr