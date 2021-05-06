They attack Lucho Borrego for criticizing Geraldine Bazan

Getty Images They attack Lucho Borrego from “Suelta la Sopa” for attacking Geraldine Bazan

A couple of days ago Geraldine Bazan publicly denounced feeling harassed by the television program “Suelta la sopa”, just a couple of days after the actress Sherlyn also attacked the Telemundo show for spreading gossip about the alleged father of her baby, which he described as violence against the woman and violence against her child.

And although the conductors of the aforementioned program came out to defend themselves against the accusations of Gabriel Soto’s ex-wife, who claims to be fed up with being always asked questions related to the father of her daughters, this time Lucho Borrego re-lit the bonfire with a comparison that annoyed many netizens.

The animator of “Suelta la sopa” attacked Geraldine Bazan for complaining when saying that she feels harassed by the television show, and used Chiquis Rivera as an example, as an example of the way in which according to him a celebrity should behave when the they interrogate all the time about something you don’t like.

Borrego went further and said that, contrary to the soap opera actress, the singer does have the “class” of a celebrity.

“Jorge Bernal lives in love with Chiquis Rivera and so do we, especially when he has to touch chapters and sections of his life, which can be so uncomfortable, as the subject of his ex-partner, his ex-husband, Lorenzo Méndez continues to be. And I want to make a parallel, I want to make the exception, because despite the discomfort that Chiquis Rivera may have, he always has the detail of answering with a kind word, even smiling, when he does not feel that way, “Borrego began.

“And I want to make the parallel with our friend Geraldine Bazan, who being she also a public figure, as public as Chiquis Rivera, and that she is related, as she will spend her whole life, with the father of her daughters: Gabriel Soto, she has to say in front of the television cameras, that she is being harassed. Gentlemen, this is not harassment and Chiquis Rivera is demonstrating a class. He is showing the class, the class of what it is to be a public figure, ”he added.

The words of the Suelta la Sopa panelist were not long in being received badly by those netizens who support the complaints of Bazan and Sherlyn, to whom Borrego has not referred, and on the Instagram account of the Telemundo show they left several comments, where they ask the animator to be more respectful of the feelings of the Mexican actress.

“Well no, Mr. Lucho, it wouldn’t be the same for you to ask Geraldine about her ex, if he had separated from her like any normal couple. You guys are fucking doing it, because he cheated on her with another and to top it off, you ask him about both of you. That’s disrespectful, ”commented one annoyed netizen.

“I get the impression that they are still on fire because of what Geraldine answered them”, “Leave Geraldine alone”, “Lucho, the problem is that you always take sides with Gabriel and Irina, little man” and “🤮🤮tenaz that Lucho . Definitely, mijo see, to see who else grabs. He defended the Ninel and look, take to take. Now she is such a chiquis🤢 ”, commented other followers of Suelta la Sopa outraged by Borrego’s comments.

Others went further and even made fun of the television host.

“Lucho I’m stressed seeing how you dress. Pim Pim clown. And apart from pretending that you have the last word and you know all of them /// learns from your partner Aylin, who thinks with respect and a broad mind, “said one user, while another added:

“Keep talking about Chiquis, she loves to be on the news but stop bothering Geraldine.”

The annoyance towards Lucho Borrego grew with the video shared on the program’s official Instagram and other viewers said: “But you talk a lot about everyone, look for work, tightrope”, “Don’t be so barbers, if Chiquis also said his thing @sueltalasopatv. They can’t do more to look good, she doesn’t even follow them ”.

And already in a greater tone of indignation, showing the program that there are many fans of the show who insist that Geraldine Bazan’s complaints are right, another user said: