They attack Irina Baeva and she responds with resounding elegance, without keeping anything to herself

Irina Baeva is the girlfriend and future wife of Mexican actor Gabriel Soto. Since the relationship between them became public and official through social networks, the Russian-born actress has been the victim of all kinds of attacks. It has been flagged for more than two years and we continue to count. He has been accused of being the culprit of breaking up Soto’s marriage to his ex-wife, Geraldine Bazán. And it seems that over the years this has not changed.

The Instagram account of El Gordo y la Flaca made a post exposing the attack Baeva received on social media recently. All this was unleashed after she opened a question and answer space on Instagram, where apparently she did not filter much what she received from the fans, since she allowed, with or without intention, this question to reach her profile , thus highlighting his response and made his position and reality clear again in a resounding way.

Irina was told: “Why are you a good bitch and break homes? But answer, do not feel sorry for your reality. Given this, the response of the actress was the following: “Each one creates their own reality with their words, vibes, actions. And each one gives what they have in their heart. Thanks for taking the time and asking the question. I don’t feel sorry for my reality, I hope you don’t feel sorry for yours. Blessings”.

Beyond this insult, the exercise helped her fans get to know her better. Now you know what your favorite Russian food is. She also revealed that her natural hair color is ash blonde. That measures 1.68 centimeters. He speaks three languages, Russian as his native language, Spanish and English, which he is still learning, but ensures that he is already defending himself; They also know that their solidarity is not scarce since the clothes that are no longer worn by the donut, without hesitation.

He also made it clear that the reason why he has defended his love for Gabriel Soto so much is because it is true. “You fight for what you want,” says the Mexican actor’s fiancee.

In music it seems that he is a fan of Taylor Swift and one of his favorite albums of the singer is “Evermore”, the twin sister of “folklore”. And so the questions advanced, now her followers even know that she has stretch marks on her hips and that they do not bother her, on the contrary, she exposes them without pain, as she also does Kourtney Kardashian, and that his eyes are blue, natural, no contact lenses.

Carolina Sandoval says: “You have to train your vagina if you wear a girdle”

The public attacks Raúl de Molina on the Instagram of El Gordo y la Flaca