They attack Hysaj for singing the ‘Bella Ciao’

Elseid hysaj is in the eye of criticism. The Albanian defender, recently signed by Lazio, had to face the classic hazing of singing in front of his teammates, something common in many football clubs. Well, nothing, he got on the chair and, with the mobile in his hand to be able to read the lyrics, he began to sing the ‘Bella Ciao’. Known in Spain and many other countries after sounding repeatedly in the series ‘The Money Heist’, this song is a symbol of the anti-fascists.

The former Empoli or Naples player did not intend to make any political claim and it is even possible that he did not even know what the song means, but the truth is that the most radical sector of Lazio, with clear fascist overtones, have let him know about it. bad way.

Distance between Naples and Valencia CF by Hysaj

“Hysaj worm, Lazio is fascist”, carried a banner hung at dawn this Tuesday on a bridge in Rome, in the Corso Francia area. As if that were not enough, several radical fans of the Roman club also attended the team’s concentration in Auronzo di Cadore with a threatening attitude. It did not happen from there.

In any case, the club came out in defense of its player through a statement:

“Lazio firmly condemns the shameful banner against the player Elseid hysaj. It is not the first episode like this. We will never stand by those who deny the values ​​of sport. We are next to our athlete and all the other players who participate in the preseason ”, reads the note from Lazio.

“We separate ourselves from those who want to take advantage of this event for political reasons that harm the team, the Lazio fans and the board,” he adds.

“We are not scared of people who use violent and aggressive tones. For them there is no space in our world, which is inspired by healthy values ​​of sport, loyalty in competition, reciprocal respect and overcoming social, cultural, economic and racial distinctions ”, he concludes.