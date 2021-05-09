They attack a LaSexta team that reported on the bottles of the end of the state of alarm in Madrid

At dawn from this Saturday to Sunday, the state of alarm for the coronavirus pandemic declined, and in cities throughout Spain many young people they decided to go out and celebrate.

One of the places where more people congregated was Madrid, where bottles were made and more or less improvised parties were organized. The LaSexta cameras witnessed those bottles.

A journalist from the chain, Marta Arráez, was attacked when she was in the Malasaña area to go live on the LaSexta Noche program, a space that is broadcast every Saturday night and presents Iñaki López.

“They just threw us a beer. So they have been with the media all night. The partner, before we went live, they have pulled the cable from the camera. That is why we have taken a little longer to tell you what is happening, “said the journalist.

“I’m going to ask you to show us the street a little more to see how people are … for calling in some way those who, specifically, they have thrown a beer at people who are working right now. I hope you have no problems doing your work, “said the presenter from the set.

The police were forced to intervene this Saturday night at Puerta del Sol, to vacate the public thoroughfare in the so-called ‘ghost hour’, the one that elapsed between 11:00 p.m., when the last curfew came into force, and 00:00 a.m., when the state of alarm waned.