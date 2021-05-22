They attack a homeless person and his partner who refused to prostitute herself

Two men they have been detained in Irún (Gipuzkoa) by Ertzaintza agents accused of assaulting a man and his partner, who were sleeping on the street, after both refused to allow the girl to have sex with them in exchange for money, sources of the case have reported .

According to these sources, after the attack the man had to be transferred to a medical center with different blows and head injuries and in the rest of the body, as well as a possible fractured arm, as a result of which he is still hospitalized, while the woman was injured with minor injuries to a finger.

The events occurred this Thursday night, when the two arrested approached the couple who slept on the street and told them they wanted have sex with the girl in exchange for money, to which the homeless refused and asked them to leave them alone.

However, the two individuals were not satisfied with the answer and began to hit the man with some sticks, after which they fled the place.

The victims, who were treated in a medical center from the border town, offered descriptions of the suspects.

One of which was detained in the vicinity by agents of the Basque Police, while the second was arrested at his home in Irún.