They assure they will expose JD Pantoja’s infidelity to Kim Loaiza! | Instagram

Again someone who wishes to cause great harm to the musical artist Juan de Dios Pantoja and his partner Kimberly Loaiza, assures that he will expose the singer and youtuber this next May 20 where he will reveal details about the infidelity of the 25-year-old.

Like JD Pantoja his wife Kimberly loaiza known as La Lindura Mayor, it is also a musical artist, but in addition to that, she is a model, influencer and businesswoman.

The information about the infidelity that will be exposed was shared in Es Neta, on its YouTube channel, the video It is entitled: “Alert! They threaten Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja with exposing” Their false relationship “, it is from minute 6:50 where you can see and hear the note, right away we share the video with you.

This is not the first time that a situation of this type has occurred with both celebrities, for more than five years that Kim Loaiza ventured into the world of the Internet as YouTuber, he has had not only criticism and negative comments about his content but also she has been part of countless schemes where they have claimed that her now husband has been unfaithful to her.

With each of the alleged evidence exposed, the interpreter of “Táctica” has always managed to deny them and continue with his career, which until now continues to grow exponentially as well as his wife’s. Kimberly loaiza.

In the video a photo was shared where an Internet user assured that on May 20 all the controversy and “the truths” of the youtuber would come to light, in the text that appears the couple is shown aside in one of the tiktoks that they did together.

Hello Juan ???, Could your fans denounce my previous video of yours that I uploaded, just don’t fool her any more wey, and stop pretending that everything is pink between you when it is not, I will tell all your truths on May 20 ” they wrote.

Before the text in mention at the top of the video a title is shown that could be considered as insurance before reaching the important text, this video was shared on Tiktok and apparently the account is still valid.

When entering Tiktok and looking for said account @Userpeorpesadilla we found several accounts with the same name, some have a private account and others say that as of May 20 it will be private, if you want to see the video CLICK HERE.

In this account and others that have been launched, they affirm that on May 20 they will begin to share content and expose not only Juan de Dios but also other influencers who have been attracting the attention of the whole world.

Four days ago the Tiktok video was shared and the one that YouTube was only shared on May 18, dog the day they recorded it was the 16, Iván Plascencia driver of Es Neta will be very attentive to what is shared soon, perhaps there is the possibility of Pantoja being exposed to his followers.

As already mentioned, this is not the first time this has happened and although Juan de Dios has literally invited us to share evidence of the alleged infidelity towards Kim Loaiza, so far nothing has been proven.

This situation and video messages that have been shared will surely remind you of a Mexican original series launched on the Netflix platform entitled “Control Z”, it is possible that they have some relationship due to the way in which this person wants to be exposed to influencers and the whole truth is discovered, we will have to wait for the May 20th.