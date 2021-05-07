They assure that Vicente Fernández Jr. was admitted to a rehabilitation center – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

During the recent broadcast of the program ‘Chisme No Like’ they dropped a bomb, as it turns out that they exclusively interviewed Jaime García, better known as ‘El charro de Toluquilla’, who is currently a candidate for deputy for the next elections on June 6 and He claims to be close to Vicente Fernández Jr. and his family.

In addition to this, Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain asked Jaime about how his compadre Vicente is, to which he replied that he was fine.

‘He is my compadre, he is fine. He looked for me to ask for a few pennies. I got him a few pennies, but his problems are theirs, I don’t get involved, (although) I’m part of the family and that’s why he asked me ”,

Given this, Elisa questioned whether the money was asked to walk up and down with his new girlfriend Mariana González.

“No, I don’t know why, that’s his problem, I love him very much and he will know his stuff.”

Now on the subject, Ceriani told him that everyone is worried because his family admitted him to a rehabilitation center.

“Well, yes, but he is not in a rehabilitation center, he is with a psychologist because he told me that he was with a doctor. It is their son, it is their family, they have to take care of him, their things I do not know ”.

Javier immediately intervened to highlight that JR. He has been away from social networks for 22 days, due to being in rehab.

“Vicente is not a drunk or a drug addict, my compadre may bring some mixed emotions from family problems and that is what they are helping him with and it is normal. They are normal things, Vicente is fine, they all have those problems, “said the compadre.

Finally, the candidate for deputy does not know the reason why his compadre is in rehabilitation, yes, he ruled out that he is drunk.