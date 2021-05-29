They assure that Toni Costa was unfaithful to Adamari López and that is why she left him



Toni Costa and Adamari López.

Photo: Rodrigo Varela. / Getty Images

On May 27, Adamari Lopez Y Toni Costa They publicly announced their separation without giving details or explanations on the matter.

The breakup, which arises after 10 years of marriage, took their followers by surprise, as they seemed to be very happy together with their daughter Alaïa, however the reason for ending their relationship would have come to light.

According to the show journalists of the show Gossip No Like there was deception by one of the parties and went Javier Ceriani who put on the table one of the rumors that suggest that Toni was unfaithful to Adamari… with another man?

“Who wanted to knock down Adamari López’s husband? A woman or a man? The boy always had fame, he is respected, nothing was ever verified, but who got involved in this couple? ”, Said the entertainment journalist.

After revealing the bomb, the Argentine added that when a woman gets so groomed and loses weight it is because “the competition was strong,” while Beristain assumed the same.

“When a woman gets so groomed, she loses so much weight at once, When she suddenly gets pretty when she is in a relationship, it is because there is someone approaching her. The competition was strong”Said the driver.

Likewise, the team of conductors announced that Toni wanted to celebrate Adamari’s 50th birthday in a surprise way and invited many famous friends, but she found out and complained, so she asked him to cancel everything.

“For her 50th birthday, Toni was going to have a birthday party for her in the Dominican Republic with some famous friends of Adamari, but she finds out and says no. ‘Are you crazy? Are we going to have a party showing that we are the happy family when we are in crisis? ‘ He had to cancel everything, “they said.

Despite the fact that they had established themselves as one of the most solid marriages in the show, both recently agreed that it was not in their plans to continue their relationship and made their separation official, highlighting that it is “temporary”, although after these reports the parties would be closing. chances of a comeback.