They assure that Toni Costa, former of Adamari López, does not even know how to pay for the electricity



He assures that Toni Costa, is from Adamari López, does not even know how to pay for the electricity.

After Javier Ceriani will approach his own Toni Costa To ask him about the real reason for their separation, the rumors about infidelity, his sexuality, possible reconciliation and if he is a maintained or not, a lot of fabric has been cut. Now the journalist says that Toni Costa doesn’t even know how to pay for electricity, according to what informants have told him about the Argentine.

“What we had said at the beginning that Adamari wanted an alpha male, a man with a different structure, the idea is further reinforced that, when Adamari She almost died that she was hospitalized for pneumonia, Adamari could not take care of her things, her expenses and they say that Toni Costa doesn’t even know how to pay for electricity… A mortgage .. There are many things that a man has to give a woman that is not only sex but also being a man or being a manager. I understand that there are women who like to manage, but I understand that he lacks a bit a part that Adamari he wants it to be a little more … “, assured the host of Gossip No Like, Javier Ceriani about one of the possible reasons that could have ended the relationship between the host of Hoy Día, Adamari López Y his ex Toni Costa.

Just a few days ago we talked to you about what he said Toni Costa face to face with Javier Ceriani and it was that he assures that everything the Argentine says is a lie. The journalist asks him which part of everything that is said is false and what bothers him about the rumors and Toni Costa responds that everything that may affect the daughter he has with Adamari Lopez, Alaïa Costa. He also confirmed to Elisa Beristein’s program partner that he was not unfaithful, that this is about a separation as many couples go through and even affirmed that there will be a wedding with Adamari, which Ceriani later questioned.

Regarding the celebration of Father’s Day, Toni Costa I had already done the cover of the magazine “Siempre Mujer” together with Alaïa. In the interview he said that this Father’s Day would be different, because he would travel with Alaïa to Spain to visit the family and that is how it was. The dancer is on Spanish soil with his little girl and they are having a great time with relatives.

Adamari López, for his part, he put the differences aside and sent a tender message to Toni Costa for Father’s Day in which I thanked him for all the love he gives to the daughter they have in common. He also dedicated a tender message to his father, who passed away a few years ago.