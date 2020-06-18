Editorial: Netflix / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

It is a fact that Netflix is ​​working on a live-action One Piece series, but we have not heard much about it at the moment. That said, it seems that news about this production could soon begin to circulate. We say this because they say that their filming will start soon.

According to information from Production Weekly, filming of One Piece for Netflix will begin on August 20. This part of production is expected to end on February 8, 2021 and all to take place in Cape Town, the capital of South Africa.

On the other hand, the source reported that his line production will be Chris Symes, who has worked on productions such as Resident Evil, Hellboy II and Eragon. It is worth mentioning that the person in charge of this position is the one who is dedicated to managing human resources, managing the budget and solving any problem that arises during production.

It is worth mentioning that, although this information comes from a source that is considered reliable, the reality is that it does not come from Netflix. So, we recommend that you take it with a grain of salt. We will remain pending and we will inform you when we know more about it.

