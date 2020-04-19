The Italian channel SKY Sports has announced the dates on which the Champions League to the activity and finish in less than a month.

The tournament is suspended due to the pandemic of COVID-19 since the beginning of March.

Without the UEFA made it official The channel assures that on August 7 and 8 the duels pending in the round of 16, the rounds of Manchester City-Real Madrid, Barcelona-Naples, Bayern-Chelsea and Juventus-Olympique de Lyon will take place.

Everything would be rushed so that the final of the tournament, scheduled to be played at the Atatur stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, will take place on the 29th of the same month.

Thus, the 2020-21 tournament would start on October 20.

The quarterfinals, where They are already classified: Atlético de Madrid, PSG, RB Leipzig and Atalanta, would be for August 11 and 12, with a return on 14 and 15.

The semifinals would dispute thus: going on 18 and 19, with the return on 21 and 22.

The Europa League would also return to activity in August, day 2 with the first leg of the round of 16. The final on August 27 at the Gdansk Arena in Poland.

AC

.