Despite the fact that their relationship seemed to be going from strength to strength, they assure that the relationship between Tania Ruiz and the politician Enrique Peña Nieto has come to an end.

According to a source close to the socialite, the famous one would have put an end to her love story with the ex-president of Mexico after being reluctant to remarry and start a family with her, according to TVNotas magazine.

According to the informant, the romance would have ended during the beginning of the quarantine, more than two months ago, however, he stated that the breakup ended on good terms, since even Tania has maintained contact with Peña Nieto’s children through the social networks.

Since the romance between Tania Ruiz with Enrique Peña Nieto was made public after the former president’s divorce with Angélica Rivera, there has been much speculation about an imminent engagement, and even a wedding in late 2020, however, apparently it will not be So.

According to statements from the informant to the publication, the model wanted to have a much more public relationship, of details, hospitality, travel, while the politician chose a low profile after the controversies of his six-year term.

Likewise, she commented that even though their courtship no longer worked, they decided to stay together for convenience, since it served to distract people from the rumors and legal problems where he was involved, while she had given him more recognition professional.

He also added that Peña Nieto’s insistence that Ruiz be escorted by bodyguards made him uncomfortable, as did his request for discretion, since in some outings they were even caught wearing wigs to go unnoticed.

