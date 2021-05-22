They assure that Miss Universe 2021, Andrea Meza, is the daughter of Ana Gabriel, but gave her up for adoption



Miss Mexico, Andrea Meza, the new Miss Universe 2021 | Credit: Getty Images

Photo: Rodrigo Varela. / Getty Images

Internet users are looking for the link between the singer Ana Gabriel and Miss Universe 2021, Andrea Meza, in Google Trends after a video went viral that explains that they are family members, even very close.

This strong revelation made in a video was made by the journalist Shanik berman ensuring that Andrea is actually the singer’s daughter, but that she gave her up for adoption and preferred to raise her partner’s daughter.

“The singer Ana Gabriel raised a foreign daughter as if she were her own, They say that Miss Universe Andrea Meza is the daughter she gave up for adoption. And now what will the singer do if that is true?”, He described under a clip he posted on his Instagram account.

It is unknown where Shanik’s assumptions come from, since after making a tremendous confession he only leaves that question to the air of what will Ana Gabriel do if everything turns out to be true without giving more information such as how he found out about this relationship between the famous or if he would later reveal more about it and thus verify his sayings.

Although this has been denied by several Mexican media, reiterating that the information handled is completely false, in a more recent publication Berman argues how difficult it can be to be famous and be involved in this type of rumor without even denying what it is. he said about the famous.

“No famous person is saved from rumors, everyone is in the crosshairs, it is difficult, but it is one of the consequences of celebrity, they go hand in hand,” explained the journalist in another recording where she gives examples such as the case of alleged children from Juan Gabriel Y Jose jose.

Of course, this has generated endless reactions, highlighting that it is impossible for such a relationship between the Miss and the singer to exist, since Internet users did not forget to remember that Meza was about to not attend the contest due to the complicated state of health due to the one that his true and only mother is going through: they detected a tumor during the days that she was preparing for the final ceremony of the pageant.