They assure that Kimberly Loaiza had another infidelity from JD!

Recently a new video has been shared that has left more than one shocked, it is said that Juan de Dios Pantoja he was unfaithful to the pretty girl musical artist Kimberly Loaiza, they affirm there was another situation like that of 2020.

The couple of youtubers have been together for approximately nine years, during all this time they have been involved in certain controversies related to infidelity by the singer towards The Biggest Cuteness.

The video was shared on the YouTube channel of the driver van Plascencia in Es Neta, it is entitled: “Before I erase it! They find another infidelity to Kimberly Loaiza for Juan!”, It is from minute 5:50 where you can see the driver’s “Warm Note”, we will share the video.

By the way, it has reached 8,230 views, the video was shared on May 7 and also has only 47 comments, some of the couple’s fans especially from Kimberly loaiza they feel a bit annoyed both with the protagonist of the note and with her and conduit.

This being one of the many occasions in which they have made reference to an infidelity on the part of the interpreter of “Tactic“Towards Kim Loaiza, some fans immediately set about defending their idols.

This because it was Javier “The YouTuber Fox“who shared on Twitter some messages that despite not having made labels, for some it was more than obvious to whom they were addressed, mentioning that despite knowing that they had been unfaithful, he decided to stay where he is today.

Especially because precisely this is not the first time that Javier makes this type of comments and affirmations towards the couple, on this occasion he recalled some old publications that had already been mentioned since 2020 and that supposedly that issue had already been limited.

The host of Es Neta affirmed that the youtuber who usually appears in his videos using a filter of a little fox to hide his face a little and give a different touch to his publications, has affirmed that Juan de Dios did indeed put “The horns “to his now wife Kimberly Loaiza.

Because he made the comparison of a publication that had been made in 2015 of both Kim and the young woman with whom he allegedly appeared in a leaked video last year, which caused a strong controversy between the couple and even she herself was affected by that video from years ago because she currently had a partner.

Apparently El Zorrito Youtubero makes certain comments that cause other users to start sharing their comments regarding the relationship of the interpreters of “Bye bye”, who at the time had already clarified that they had separated and dated other people when it happened the alleged infidelity, which for many is not something that really counts.

Yes I know and for the record to you also here I leave you one of the many tests. That the lady preferred not to have dignity and stay there in something else, “Javier wrote in a Tweet.

This publication was shared by Javier on May 6 in response to a tweet posted by an Internet user who is surely a fan of the couple, where he complained if he knew what he was saying.

It could be because Juan de Dios shared a publication where he asked his fans to make a group to report the accounts of El Zorrito, which apparently did not have any success and out of annoyance he simply dedicated himself to criticizing the family, stating that Pantoja only used his wife and children to have more views.